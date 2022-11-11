Inside how Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels lost their statewide races
In both contests at the top of the ticket — the races for governor and U.S. Senate — tens of thousands of voters opted for one of the party’s candidate but not the other.
-
Does your physician know how all contraception works? Not necessarily, a UW study finds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM
A new study says misunderstandings about contraceptives are common among the public. But even practicing physicians may get things wrong.
-
Wisconsin will get nearly $1.5 million for air quality monitoring in communities...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM
The state Department of Natural Resources, the city of Madison and an affiliate of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin will divide the funding.
-
Marching toward zero deaths: Green Bay-area group plans long, emotional walk for veteran...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM
On Saturday, people can walk a mile of the Fox River Trail for every veteran lost to suicide per day. It's 17.6 miles this year, with a goal of 0.
-
Green Bay City Council asks department heads to reduce 2023 budget increase by $1 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM
The Council is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to adopt the budget, which has to be provided to Brown County next week.
-
How Ron Johnson took the reins of his campaign and emerged as an election night bright...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Ron Johnson emerged as one of the few bright spots for Republicans nationally during the midterms as an anticipated "red wave" turned into a trickle.
-
Food from the heart: These young Green Bay East High School chefs prepare 25 meals for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM
The meals will be distributed through the school's Eats for East meal program, which supports food insecure families.
-
Three sisters go from vacationing together to saving abandoned pets, so they started...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM
They partnered with Parkside Animal Care Center in Green Bay, which provides space for cat sanctuary.
-
RSV cases are rising in Green Bay and the Appleton areas but most can be managed at home
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM
About 27% of RSV tests in Wisconsin were positive the week of Oct. 23, according to the state Department of Health Services.
-
Native American tribes offer short-term loans. Consumers say they are being gouged.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Dozens of tribal-owned lenders operate across the country, often with little oversight from state or federal regulators.
