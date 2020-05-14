Inmates seeking sentence modifications over COVID-19 risk in prisons
Here's which Wisconsin counties and cities have continued or modified stay-at-home orders
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM
These Wisconsin counties and cities have announced their own safer-at-home measures or will be continuing to follow Gov. Tony Evers' order.
Brown County businesses scramble to keep up as questions swirl about local safer-at-home...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 6:04 PM
Brown County health officials issued an order requiring county residents to comply with safer-at-home rules until May 20.
Wisconsin's college class of 2020 copes with disruption, economic uncertainty
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM
Wisconsin's college class of 2020 is coping with disruption their senior year and economic uncertainty as they enter the job market.
Inmates seeking sentence modifications over COVID-19 risk in prisons
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM
Tell us what you think about the state Supreme Court's decision to strike down the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 5:34 PM
We want to know how you were affected by these restrictions, and how you may be affected by the elimination of those restrictions.
Tony Evers, GOP lawmakers to meet by phone following court ruling against governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM
There are more questions than answers a day after the Supreme Court sided with Republicans in striking down the governor's order, including whether the local orders will remain in effect.
2 Green Bay nursing homes among 47 Brown County facilities under investigation for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 5:05 PM
The homes are among 14 long-term care facilities in Brown County under investigation after at least one case surfaced among residents or staff.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Marklein Statement Supreme Court Decision and Re-Opening Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM
Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that the Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary Designee Andrea Palm did not have statutory authority to extend […]
