Inmates launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks

A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks. According to the lawsuit, the inmates have been…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.