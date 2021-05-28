Information on Local Road Construction on HWY58

This past week the contractor started the road closure to begin installing erosion control devices, removing guardrail and preparing for next week’s pavement removal operation. The road will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks. The detour route for through traffic will be USH 12 and WI 80. Traffic with local destinations will be able to drive through the project, but there may be construction related delays. Drivers on WI 58 should expect single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Currently the contractor is planning to begin pavement removal operations on Tuesday, June 1st. For more information visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis58/

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.