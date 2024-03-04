Influx of firefighters, cooler weather in Texas Panhandle helps keep wildfires in check

An influx of hundreds of firefighters and more favorable weather conditions are helping authorities in the Texas Panhandle keep the largest wildfire in state history from threatening more homes and communities. A cluster of fires has burned across more than…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.