Industry heavy hitters praise overhaul of Wisconsin alcohol laws, but wedding barn owners see trouble ahead
Companies including Kwik Trip and New Glarus Brewing praised the legislation, but a wedding barn operator called it ‘an extermination bill.’
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Three ways the Wisconsin Supreme Court could shape your life
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM
Challenges for abortion rights, new political maps and voting rules could appear before the state Supreme Court, experts say.
-
As battles over Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline grind on, tribes fear Great Lakes, treaty...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM
Activists say that the Line 5 pipeline is a great threat to the Great Lakes. They are now calling on the Biden administration to shut it down.
-
-
Republicans pass $1B boost in school spending, meeting a Tony Evers demand in deal to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The school spending provisions were key to a "grand bargain" between Evers and Republican leaders on a separate bill on local government funding.
-
Wisconsin is producing less trash. Here's what's both good and bad about that
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Wisconsin is creating less trash than it did ten years ago. But while that can be good for the environment, it could hurt the bottom line of your city
-
Stricter prohibitions on sexual assault in Wisconsin National Guard clear a key hurdle....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The legislation follows years of investigations and federal reports on documented sexual assault reporting errors within the Wisconsin National Guard.
-
Breaking the cycle: Intergenerational trauma has real impacts on lives, connections of...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM
This story is republished with the permission of The Press Times part of the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab's fourth series, "Families Matter."
-
Oshkosh woman raises over $20K toward $60K goal in fight against MS as donations still...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Kelly Kinney is in need of an autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant to avoid the potential of suffering permanent paralysis.
-
Green Bay police officers aim to change public's perception with new peace officer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM
In an effort to improve their relationship with their local community, Green Bay police officers will undergo new training with Police2Peace.
