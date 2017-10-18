Industrial hemp bill clears Senate committee

Legislation that would allow for the cultivation of industrial hemp in Wisconsin is moving forward. The state Senate’s agriculture committee voted unanimously on Wednesday, to pass a bill from Stevens Point Republican Patrick Testin. “We now have a chance to reintroduce a crop that Wisconsin was once a national leader, and unfortunatel for like the […]

Source: WRN.com

