Indonesia quake deaths rise to 91, "massive" damage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the death toll from the earthquake on Lombok has risen to 91 and could rise further as rescuers still haven’t reached some of the worst affected areas in the north of the island. Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there is "massive" damage in north Lombok from the quake that struck early Sunday evening. He said thousands of houses and other buildings have been damaged and most of the deat…

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.