Indivisible Door County Looks to Provide a Local Voice in both State and Federal Government

By Brady Haupt

A new group in Door County is trying to make sure that a local voice is heard in both Madison and Washington. The group is called “Indivisible” and has chapters all across the country, including three Door County chapters. Judy Brodd of the Northern Door Indivisible Group, on what the group would like to accomplish.

 

 

Brodd says that the group will be meeting in Ephraim on Monday, March 20th. The meeting is open to the public. For information on the meeting, listen to the audio below.

 

Source: DoorCountyDailyNews.com

