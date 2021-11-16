'Indigenous identity and the land are inseparable': Menominee Forest researcher to start podcast
Jasmine Neosh, a Menominee Forest researcher, is developing a podcast to talk about land issues with the help of a New York-based initiative.
Green Bay Packers have better teams than Chicago on schedule, but Bears game is most...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Green Bay will host the Rams in a game that might decide home field advantage in the playoffs, but Packers fans will pay more to see the Bears.
Here's what Green Bay's Hispanic community wants the police to know and do under the new...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis initiated the first of many conversations with Green Bay's Hispanic community.
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Trial for foster dad accused of child's murder postponed until...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2021 at 11:01 PM
Timothy Hauschultz's trial in foster child's killing was to have begun on Dec. 6 in Manitowoc County Court. Now, it'll be sometime in 2022.
'I no longer want to hear we're the best-kept secret' UWGB chancellor ready to lead...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM
COVID-19 pandemic affected all aspects of campus life; even Michael Alexander's installation was delayed more than a year
Rebecca Kleefisch sues state elections commissioners as Robin Vos says they 'probably'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM
Kleefisch in a statement said her lawsuit would force the commission "to clean up their act prior to administering the 2022 election."
Daniels, Gary Paul Age 40 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Average number of daily COVID-19 cases increased for 13th straight day and state still...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2021 at 10:19 PM
The DHS is still not able to provide vaccine numbers for the state, as they are dealing with an ongoing data reporting issue with Walgreens.
Green Bay Packers' first stock sale in 10 years begins Tuesday at $300 a share
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM
This is the sixth stock sale in the team's 102-year history. The last sale was in 2011.
