Indiana Jones says farewell, but this Sheboygan collector continues homage to the legend
The end of the Indiana Jones franchise was bittersweet for collector Michael Miller, who dedicated an entire room in his home to memorabilia.
-
Study suggests 'forever chemicals' could be in 45% of American homes, a figure that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The findings closely track those of a Journal Sentinel investigation in Wisconsin.
-
Study finds persistent bacteria problems at U.S., Great Lakes beaches. We answer 6 key...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Swimming in water contaminated with fecal bacteria is a health hazard leading to gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, infections and rashes.
-
-
A tale of two names: War upended Ukrainian Juli Bunchak's life. Wausau's Julie Bunczak is...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Julie and Juli found each other by a Facebook search of one's name. Now, the Wausau woman is raising funds to help her counterpart through the war.
-
You might be able to see the Northern Lights next week in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM
The Northern lights could appear over Wisconsin on July 13.
-
See photos from Art Walk in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2023 at 1:48 AM
Art Walk filled downtown De Pere with arts and crafts on both sides of the Fox River.
-
UW-led team of astrophysicists identifies invisible 'ghost particles' in Milky Way using...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM
The team of scientists previously observed neutrinos in two other galaxies powered by giant black holes, but never the Milky Way.
-
Dane County judge allows abortion lawsuit to proceed, says 1849 law does not ban abortions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM
In her order, Judge Diane Schlipper argued the 1849 law bans feticide but not "consensual medical abortions."
-
Dane County judge says 1849 law can’t be used to ban abortions
by Raymond Neupert on July 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM
A Dane County judge will allow a challenge to continue against an 1849 law that’s been used to ban abortion. Judge Diane Schlipper ruled Friday against a motion by Sheboygan County DA Joel Urmanski to dismiss that lawsuit. Schlipper said that […]
