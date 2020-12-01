Independence Takes Down Depleted New Lisbon Team in Girls Basketball

The New Lisbon Rockets struggled in their home opener falling to the Independence Idees 61-22. Like many teams across the state New Lisbon had a depleted roster due to COVID19 contact tracing. The Rockets fell behind 34-9 at halftime and had trouble mounting any offense against a strong Indees defense. Ziy Conner led Independence with 24 points while Alana Back added 12 points. Megan Jones led the Rockets with 9 points while Kelsi Steele added 7. New Lisbon travels to Wonewoc-Center Thursday night to open up Scenic Bluffs Conference action.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.