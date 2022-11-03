In Wisconsin attorney general's race, no clear signal on how state's abortion ban might be enforced
In a months-old interview, Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney floated the idea of having district attorneys prosecute abortion cases outside their own counties but now says that was theoretical.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
White Gull Inn folk music concert season opens with Door County's Nick Dumas
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Two other shows were announced for the annual winter series in Fish Creek. All are held with an optional pre-concert dinner prepared by the inn.
-
Our Public Investigator team wants to solve your problems
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM
We will be looking at systemic issues and reveal how government, businesses or civic institutions are doing their jobs – or not doing them.
-
Milwaukee leaders seek support in Green Bay for sales tax, revenue fixes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM
The Milwaukee mayor and county executive and the Greater Green Bay Chamber discussed how to get local governments the financial support they need.
-
'It's about who we are, my heritage, my culture': Indigenous tribes in Wisconsin grapple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 12:32 AM
"Blood quantum" is a U.S. colonial notion to identify whether someone is Indigenous and to which tribal band they belong. Its use is controversial.
-
A federal grant will help Wisconsin clean up its child care crisis. Here's a look at the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM
The state plans to use a grant to support new and existing child care providers and make quality, affordable care more widespread.
-
Judge sides with Republican National Committee in Green Bay poll watching lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM
The lawsuit accuses Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys of preventing observers from witnessing aspects of the early voting process at city hall.
-
Where Wisconsin governor candidates Tony Evers, Tim Michels stand on funding for K-12...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing $2 billion more money for public schools and challenger Tim Michels advocates expanded access to private schools.
-
Green Bay police seek help identifying driver of car that hit, seriously injured...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Man was walking near 400 block of South Webster Avenue Oct. 13 when he was struck, seriously injured by dark-colored car
-
Wisconsin courts won't change rules for witness addresses on absentee ballots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM
Wisconsin courts this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking to allow absentee ballots with partial witness addresses.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.