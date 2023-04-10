In wake of Nashville, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose allowing school boards to approve concealed carry for employees in their buildings
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Names of the 2 Wisconsin police officers killed in Barron County traffic stop released;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM
A traffic stop in Barron County in northwest Wisconsin Saturday erupted into a shootout that left two officers dead.
In wake of Nashville, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose allowing school boards to approve...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM
The measure allowing concealed carry in schools comes in the wake of the Nashville shootings and a resolution from the Germantown School Board.
The owners of a Shawano brewery were gutting the ceiling. Then, a gun fell out.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM
The gun is about as old as the theater that predated the Shawano brewery.
Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey remain imprisoned. Here's where their court proceedings...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM
Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey were convicted of murder 16 years ago. Here's where their post-conviction efforts stand today.
2 Wisconsin police officers killed during traffic stop shooting in Barron County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM
Police officers from Chetek and Cameron in Wisconsin were killed after an afternoon traffic stop; the suspect later died in a hospital.
McKillip, Richard A. “Mac” Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM
Documentary about 30-year-old Tom Monfils case makes world premiere Friday in Green Bay
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM
"Beyond Human Nature," a documentary about the 1992 death of a paper mill employee and murder convictions of six of his coworkers, has been in the works for nearly a decade.
Can tribes close roads elsewhere in Wisconsin, like the Lac du Flambeau tribe did this...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM
While tribal road closures are uncommon, it is possible they could happen elsewhere in the state or country. Here's what legal experts said.
Two police officers killed in Barron County shootout
by Bob Hague on April 9, 2023 at 2:22 PM
Two police officers were fatally shot during a traffic stop in northwest Wisconsin on Saturday. The officers, with the Chetek and Cameron police departments, both died at the scene. The suspected shooter died at a hospital. According to the […]
