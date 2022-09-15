In Viroqua, a newly approved green burial site will honor a community's decades of attachment to the land
The Viroqua Cemetery Association voted last month to reserve a portion of the grounds for green burials, considered better for the environment.
DNR restarts process to set groundwater regulations for toxic 'forever chemicals' in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM
The DNR is restarting the 30-month rule-making process for regulations regarding PFAS in groundwater after pleas from residents.
The state is investigating the license of a former Sheboygan Area Lutheran High School...
by Sheboygan Press on September 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction investigates alleged immoral conduct by licensed teachers based on news stories and citizen complaints.
Copper Peak ski jump in the U.P. offers one of the best fall colors views in the Midwest
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM
Getting to the top of the jump is half the fun, with a ride up a chairlift and elevator, then climbing eight more stories of stairs.
Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes race is a toss-up; Tony Evers holds narrow lead over Tim...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintained an edge over Republican Tim Michels, while GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made up ground against Dem. Mandela Barnes
New book by Oneida historian to use Indigenous voices to tell story of Native American...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Dr. Carol Cornelius will tell the removal-era story of Wisconsin's First Nations in a forthcoming book published by Wisconsin Historical Society.
Oneida Nation steps in to defend Indian Child Welfare Act in US Supreme Court case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM
The Wisconsin tribe has joined four other tribes in defending the Indian Child Welfare Act in a case that could affect Indian Country across the U.S.
9% of students in Green Bay are Black, but only 1% of teachers are. The Black Youth...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM
The Black Youth Alliance gives kids a space where they are supported by mentors who look like them and can learn about leadership and their history.
Mile Bluff Foundation offers FREE Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM
