In their prosecution of Trump, Democrats invoke Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, who pleaded with Trump to call off Capitol rioters
Gallagher went on social media and cable TV on the afternoon of Jan. 6 to urge Trump to call off his supporters who were rioting in the Capitol.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
West De Pere School Board primary: 3 newcomers seek 3-year term; top two vote-getters...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2021 at 11:41 PM
With the incumbent not seeking reelection, a newcomer will fil the three-year seat on the West De Pere School Board.
Wisconsin Republicans approve cutting taxes for businesses that received PPP loans
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Eliminating taxes on payments under the Paycheck Protection Program and other COVID-related efforts would cost the state $540 million over 3 years.
'A quarter mile of open water': Ice fisherman describes being stranded on Door County ice...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Some of the stranded fishermen were 1.8 miles from shore when rescued. Rick Delsman says he ended up with a "bigger fish tale" than usual.
As temperatures fall, homeless shelters are more needed than ever. Meeting those needs...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM
As the cold snap continues, shelters across the state are taking people in 24 hours a day and arranging additional sites to keep people safe from the cold and COVID-19.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 case average has dropped 68% in last month, nearing pre-surge levels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 9:59 PM
The seven-day case average has been decreasing for about the past month following a post-Christmas bump and is on par with levels seen Sept. 9.
President Joe Biden traveling to Milwaukee next week, where he'll participate in a CNN...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 9:53 PM
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Wisconsin next week, making the state one of the first official stops of his presidency.
Good News Bad News Day on COVID19 Front in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2021 at 9:44 PM
UW Health reports practically nonexistent Flu season
by WRN Contributor on February 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM
Wisconsin is seeing virtually no flu cases this season. As of Wednesday, UW Health reported treating only one case of influenza all season. Compare that to a year ago, when UW Health had seen more than 1,000 by this time. “The decline in flu […]
