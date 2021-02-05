In 'senseless crime,' two people plus suspect shot dead after home invasion in rural Washington County
A man shot and killed residents of two homes in the Town of Kewaskum, then was found dead with a gunshot wound after a search.
National Guard has been Wisconsin's Swiss Army Knife in coronavirus pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM
Thousands of Wisconsin National Guard troops have been integral to handling the coronavirus pandemic.
They volunteered to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan and returned home safe. Then the health...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM
A growing number of Iraq and Afghan war veterans are getting sick from illnesses they believe can be traced to burn pits and a contaminated Uzbek base.
Fox River Mall shooting suspect Dezman Ellis arrested Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 5, 2021 at 1:19 PM
U.S. Marshals arrested Dezman Ellis Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Ellis is accused of fatally shooting Jovanni Frausto at the Fox River Mall.
Wisconsin delegation splits on partisan lines as House removes Marjorie Taylor Greene...
by Bob Hague on February 5, 2021 at 3:05 AM
Wisconsin’s delegation voted along party lines, as the House removed Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. The Georgia Republican offered excuses but no apologies on Thursday, for trafficking in the baseless and […]
Here's what we know about the Fox River Mall shooting in Grand Chute
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 5, 2021 at 2:20 AM
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting Sunday at the Fox River Mall that left one man dead and another person injured.
House removes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees; all five GOP reps from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 2:00 AM
The Democratic-led House voted to remove Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees following a charged floor debate.
In Brown County, 33,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, but demand is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2021 at 12:34 AM
Brown County Public Health said it is planning to open a community vaccine clinic on Green Bay's west side.
Snow to continue into Thursday night in central, eastern Wisconsin; use caution while...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 5, 2021 at 12:12 AM
Snow will continue Thursday night, followed by gusty winds into Friday morning and bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.
