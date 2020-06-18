In-person election, protests, bars opening. None appear to have spiked COVID cases. Experts hope public precautions keep spread in check
A month after a court ruling opened much of Wisconsin and almost three weeks after street protests began there appears to be no effect on the state’s COVID-19 numbers.
Brown County has 54 workplaces under COVID-19 investigation, the most in Wisconsin,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2020 at 7:28 PM
Dozens of facilities are under review because they are linked to multiple cases of the virus. But the county won't say who or where they are.
Wisconsin nonprofits face financial dire straits as they continue to cope with coronavirus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2020 at 7:24 PM
A UW-System survey released in June details the struggle Wisconsin nonprofits face as they try to keep up with increased demand for services from at-risk populations while incurring steep cuts in giving.
New Green Bay clothing brand donates 20% of profits to help pay students' athletic fees
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2020 at 6:58 PM
New business hopes to raise money for low-income students to participate in sports while selling clothes.
Evers distributes $80 million in CARES Act education relief
by Bob Hague on June 18, 2020 at 6:57 PM
Governor Tony Evers will distribute more than $80 million, to help K-12 schools and higher education institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency funding comes from more than three billion in federal dollars the state received under the […]
Ashwaubenon man charged with attempted homicide after attacking repairman with knife
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM
Authorities said Ethan Quinn Zeutzius attacked a repairman with a knife at his apartment building in Ashwaubenon.
There’s Still Time to Register for the 2020 Government Contracting Virtual Conference...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM
Our governments - federal, state, and local - purchase just about everything you can think of. The catch is, your business needs to be registered in their database so they can find (and pay) you and so you can see the contracts they are […]
Natural Resources Board Virtual Meeting June 24
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2020 at 4:21 PM
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually to consider a request for approval of antlerless deer harvest quotas, antlerless permit levels and a deer hunting season framework for 2020 and to appoint two nominees to the Sporting […]
Overlien, Peter M age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM
Peter M. Overlien, 79, died peacefully on June 11, 2020 in his home in Mauston after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, his son, Jeff Overlien, his daughter Jill (Marc) Maier, his three […]
