In-person early voting now open in Wisconsin
In person early voting is now open across Wisconsin. Elections commission spokesman Reid Magney says when you come to vote, even voting early, you need to leave your campaign merch behind. “You can’t be wearing a shirt that has the name of your preferred presidential candidate or their slogans or things like that.” Having those […]
The woman leading the effort to recall Gov. Evers suggests in Facebook posts she's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM
The woman leading the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers suggested she was misleading media outlets and said she planned to "make up some crap."
Short lines greet voters as early in-person voting starts across Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 3:17 PM
Early in-person voting started across the state Tuesday morning, with many clerks saying they're busier than usual.
Packers fans find bargains on tickets in Houston, higher prices in Indianapolis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM
Two games on the Green Bay Packers remaining schedule will allow fans.
Country USA, Rock USA promoter to declare bankruptcy to refund ticketholders after events...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on October 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM
County USA and Rock USA promoter Hypervibe said Monday it thinks the best method to refund ticketholders of the Oshkosh even is through bankruptcy.
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1,600
by Bob Hague on October 20, 2020 at 2:31 PM
Wisconsin’s coronavirus death toll reached 1,600 lives lost on Monday. After being down over the weekend for upgrades that were needed because of the “massive increase in data” in recent weeks, the state’s reporting system […]
Jones, Lewis “Babe” Marion Age 85 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM
COVID-19 has infected more than 2,600 people in Wisconsin's prisons. Should certain...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 20, 2020 at 1:06 PM
The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin's prisons hit 2,652 by mid-October, as reform advocates called for early release of inmates.
Some communities in Wisconsin have already surpassed half their 2016 turnout, more than...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM
Some Democratic suburbs of Madison and Milwaukee have already reached more than half their 2016 turnout as a result of heavy absentee voting by mail.
