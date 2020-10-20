In-person early voting now open in Wisconsin

In person early voting is now open across Wisconsin. Elections commission spokesman Reid Magney says when you come to vote, even voting early, you need to leave your campaign merch behind. “You can’t be wearing a shirt that has the name of your preferred presidential candidate or their slogans or things like that.” Having those […]

