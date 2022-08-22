In New York, uneven progress on increasing voter access
In NY, a mixed record on voting rights
Source: Politifacts.com
Guess, Joanne E. Age 82 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 9:01 PM
After being fired by Robin Vos over election review, Michael Gableman now lists...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Days after being fired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Gableman is now working for a conservative law firm that assisted his now-discontinued review.
Local Alcohol Thief Caught in Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM
Accident on County Highway WW Results in Only Minor Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM
Man wanted in Green Bay shooting death arrested after traffic stop in central Texas
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM
Gustavo Cantu, 39, is one of three men who were wanted in connection with the death of Randall Denny, 34, of Hobart. One suspect is still at large.
Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 8/19
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM
What you need to know about Sara Rodriguez, the lieutenant governor nominee running with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Rodriguez will be campaigning alongside incumbent Gov. Tony Evers to fend off a challenge from construction executive Tim Michels this fall.
What you need to know about Roger Roth, the lieutenant governor nominee running with Tim...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Roth joins construction executive Tim Michels on the GOP ticket to challenge incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.
Wrightstown seeks to clean up Plum Creek, the 'chocolate milk stream' flowing into the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The $800,000, three-year project includes streambank stabilization, water control and public outreach efforts.
