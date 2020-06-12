In Facebook feud, aide to lawmaker says he doesn't know whether KKK exists
Rep. Janel Brandtjen said she has told her aide to not engage in similar activity on Facebook in the future.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
A 'dark day' for UW System: Jim Johnsen, sole finalist to lead the UW System, withdraws...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 7:36 PM
Jim Johnsen said it's clear the search committee has "important process issues to work out."
-
The only finalist for the UW System's top job is a white man, and critics say his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM
Jim Johnsen appears to be a lock for the job, though questions swirl about his time as president of the University of Alaska System.
-
Worker killed in industrial accident at Green Bay Packaging construction site
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Worker for Miron Construction subcontractor Jamar Company was killed in industrial accident at Green Bay Packaging construction site on North Quincy.
-
Woman who spat on black teen charged with hate crime
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 6:54 PM
Woman who spat on black teen charged with hate crime
-
Epic Systems president warned only employees in diversity, equity and inclusion groups...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM
Employees of color working at the Wisconsin-based health records company were warned against plans for a "virtual walkout" for Black Lives Matter.
-
Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:19 PM
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Juneau County has a limited number of senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers left. If you have not received yours and you are still interested you can call the ADRC directly at 608-847-9370. […]
-
Applications Accepted Started Monday
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM
Monday morning, beginning at 7 a.m., farmers across the state of all types will be able to apply for their portion of the $50 million in direct farm assistance administered from the state.
-
Support local healthcare at Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s 10th Annual Golf...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Golfers are always looking for a good excuse to break out the clubs and tee off on the greens, especially with COVID-19 putting a damper on the spring golf season. This summer, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing golfers with the […]
-
Crash News Release – COLUMBIA – I-39
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM
No assisting agencies were reported. The crash involved 4 fatalities and 7 injuries. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).
