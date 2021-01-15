In Congress, Wisconsin Republicans oppose impeachment but display fault lines over Trump
The potential for a schism within the Republican Party can already be seen in Wisconsin.
Green Bay man charged with attempted homicide for choking woman while she was having...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 10:33 PM
Prosecutors on Friday charged Shavon T. Thomas, 27, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.
'A slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin': Evers says Pence promised him vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM
Evers called the news about the reserve "plain old obfuscation" by the federal government and "a slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin."
When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine? Here's the latest on the rollout in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 10:19 PM
This story will continue to be updated as Green Bay Press-Gazette reaches out to local public health officials, health care systems, nursing homes and first responders for how the process is going in Brown County. […]
Green Bay School Board to take up proposal to begin some in-person classes Feb. 15
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 10:11 PM
Green Bay schools proposal calls for students to attend in person two days a week, starting with youngest kids. Older grades would be phased in later.
Brewers avoid arbitration hearings with Hader, Woodruff
by Bill Scott on January 15, 2021 at 10:06 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers avoided salary arbitration hearings by agreeing to one-year deals with reliever Josh Hader and top starter Brandon Woodruff on Friday. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hader’s deal will pay him $6.675 million […]
More than 30,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 9:46 PM
About 213,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Friday, according to state data.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM
Hate crime charges dropped against Wisconsin man who shot gun near tribal spearfishers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM
A St. Germain man who fired his gun as Ojibwe spearfishers boated on the lake near his home last year had hate crime charges dropped against him.
Here's what you need to know about the $300 unemployment payments in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM
Wisconsin began issuing the additional $300 payments Friday for those receiving unemployment after weeks of programming needed for implementation
