In boosting clean energy in Minnesota, Walz lays foundation for climate influence if Harris wins
Minnesota had a half-century-old process for permitting clean energy projects that could keep developers waiting over a year for approval. For Gov. Tim Walz, outdated laws were going to make it impossible for his state to reach its goal of…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2024 at 6:18 PM
The Packers close out the preseason against Baltimore on Saturday – The Brewers look to end 2-game slide, open series in Oakland
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2024 at 11:56 AM
The Packers finish strong, close out preseason Saturday – Brewers lose series in St. Louis
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 23, 2024 at 10:25 AM
$4 million error found in Wauwatosa School District budget (WAUWATOSA) A huge financial error for a Milwaukee area school district. The Wauwatosa School District is starting the new school year $4 million in the hole. The chief financial officer for […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 23, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Four men plead not guilty in death of man outside MKE hotel (MILWAUKEE) The four men accused of killing a man outside a Milwaukee hotel entered not guilty pleas on Thursday. Todd Erickson, Brandon Turner, Herbert Williamson and Devin Johnson- Carson […]
Titletown Report for 8/23/2024
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM
The Packers perform well in final Training Camp practice with Baltimore.
HS Football Preview –2024 Hillsboro Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM
Mauston School Board Adopts Referendum Question for the November 5 Ballot
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:14 PM
Juneau County Residents Sustain Severe Injuries in Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:13 PM
MBMC Blood Drive August 28-29th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:12 PM
