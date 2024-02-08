In battleground Wisconsin, election clerks must now accept absentee ballots with partial addresses
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has complied with court orders and voted to tell the more than 1,800 local clerks who run elections in the battleground state that they can accept absentee ballots that are missing parts of a witness’s address.…
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/8
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:55 PM
Royall Blows By New Lisbon Gruen Closes in On School Scoring Record
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:54 PM
Shari Sarazin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:53 PM
GBB FULL GAME: Royall at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:44 PM
Pulaski man sentenced for assaulting police in J6 insurrection
by Bob Hague on February 8, 2024 at 7:54 PM
A Wisconsin man is sentenced for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. this week sentenced 25-year-old Riley Kasper of Pulaski to 36 months in federal prison for his role in the 2021 riot. […]
K9 Timo Retires from Juneau County Sheriff’s Department
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2024 at 7:11 PM
Mile Bluff Health Fair February 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2024 at 7:10 PM
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2024 at 5:58 PM
Latest MU Poll shows 50/50 split between Biden & Trump
by WRN Contributor on February 7, 2024 at 10:31 PM
The latest Marquette Poll projects a tight race for President in Wisconsin. The Marquette University Law School poll surveyed 930 registered voters in Wisconsin between January 24 and 31. Forty-nine percent said they would vote for former President […]
