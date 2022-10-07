In AZ Senate debate, Kelly and Masters trade barbs over immigration, abortion. We fact-checked them
The biggest news in the Arizona Senate debate was Republican Blake Masters saying he has yet to see evidence that flawed vote counts affected the 2020 election. We fact-checked 5 of Masters’ and Kelly’s claims.
Shelter-in-place order ends for part of Marinette that was affected by blowing smoke from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 11:35 PM
Five fire departments have been battling a large overnight blaze for hours just over the Michigan-Wisconsin border, according to a social media post from the Stephenson Fire Department.
Green Bay Packers fans from Wisconsin, to nobody's surprise, make London their own
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Packers fans from Wisconsin are enjoying London and meeting up with European Packers fans, while Giants fans seems scarce.
Little Suamico man is accused of killing a married couple with multiple gunshots, Oconto...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 8:59 PM
Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found dead Sunday morning outside a home in Little Suamico. David Steinmetz was arrested.
A freeze warning is in effect for most of Wisconsin early Saturday as temperatures dip as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM
Almost all of Wisconsin will freeze early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Milwaukee and Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers, in London for Sunday's NFL game, give Abbey Road photo their own spin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM
Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy and former Packers greats tour London and make a stop at Abbey Road, giving Waukesha fans a thrill.
How a Supreme Court case about an Idaho couple could affect Wisconsin's wetlands and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM
If the court rules for the Sacketts, swaths of the country's wetlands could lose protections under the Clean Water Act.
Fact check: Gov. Tony Evers is not a 'career politician'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is a career politician.
'By moving slowly, he's actually moving fast': Chief Chris Davis leads Green Bay Police...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM
A year into the job, Chris Davis touts local support for police, worries about fentanyl and works on a taskforce focused on reducing shootings.
Family is a big part of business success at Misty Ridge Orchard in Oneida
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Steven and Kerrie Gonnering work full time and operate a 25-acre apple orchard.
