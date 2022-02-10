In attempt to take over Kohl's Corp., Macellum nominates 10 people to board; suggests company is talking with Amazon
Activist investor Macellum Capital Management nominates 10 board directors for Kohl’s Corp. in an attempt to take over the retail company.
At least four Green Bay-area candidates for local office endorsed the 'Big Lie' of the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Local pro-Trump candidates are now publicly focused on local programs, rather than the ex-president, as they campaign for city and county seats.
Tammy Baldwin charges Ron Johnson 'doesn't support creating jobs in his own hometown'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Democrat Tammy Baldwin is urging Oshkosh Defense to build new mail trucks in Wisconsin while Republican Ron Johnson says its up to the company.
Fond du Lac district attorney, running for attorney general, charges five more people...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM
Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney charged five people with felonies for registering to vote using a UPS Store as their address.
2 to 3 inches of snow expected for Wausau, Green Bay, Appleton Thursday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2022 at 6:12 PM
Parts of northern Wisconsin can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow, while central parts of the state will likely receive 2 to 3 inches.
Phillips, Michael Age 70 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Timothy Ramthun, a Republican pushing to overturn 2020 election, appears poised to enter...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM
Ramthun, who has been praised by former President Donald Trump, would scramble the Republican primary for governor with an entry into the race.
$17.7 million apartment, retail project in Allouez seen as 'catalyst' for village center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The conversion of an aging strip mall into a mix of apartments and retail space in Allouez's central business district is on track to start in summer.
New Green Bay art gallery launches with collection of Brett Favre-commissioned paintings
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Dg Clearing opened his fine art gallery Tuesday in Green Bay with 23 paintings commissioned by Brett Favre he acquired through a third-party seller.
