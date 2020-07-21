In a race for COVID treatment, hydroxychloroquine went to poorly designed trials that may have put patients at greater risk
Clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine and other Covid-19 treatments are small and not meeting high standards. It’s unclear whether side effects are reported.
In a race for COVID treatment, hydroxychloroquine often went to poorly designed trials...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM
'This is the rainy day': Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits can apply for $5 million in new...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM
The organization is adding $5 million in grants and making $425,000 available for COVID-19 relief efforts in the Fox Valley, Green Bay and Oshkosh.
'Worst year of my life': Diemel family still without closure a year after Shawano County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 3:26 PM
Justin and Nicholas Diemel were killed during a business trip to Missouri in July 2019. The homicide case has hit delays.
Milwaukee police chief Morales keeps his job for now
by Raymond Neupert on July 21, 2020 at 3:22 PM
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales keeps his job – for now. The city’s Fire and Police Commission gave Morales 11 directives Monday and if those aren’t met he could still be fired, suspended, or demoted. All of the […]
Registration deadline approaching for fall primary election
by Raymond Neupert on July 21, 2020 at 3:20 PM
Time is running out to register either online or by mail to vote in the upcoming August primary elections. Wisconsin elections commission spokesman Reid Magney says this is the process you need to go through to request a mail-in ballot. […]
Green Bay mayor announces plan for face mask requirement
by Raymond Neupert on July 21, 2020 at 3:16 PM
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has announced plans for a city-wide face mask requirement. “I feel like this is a very reasonable step to take,” Genrich told reporters. “It’s one that other communities in Wisconsin are […]
AG Kaul sues US education department over PPE funding for low income schools
by Raymond Neupert on July 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining 9 other attorneys general in suing the US Department of Education over PPE funding for schools. That funding was part of the CARES Act, and is meant to go to Title 1 schools, which handle low income students and […]
Teachers unions in largest districts call on Tony Evers to require schools start virtually
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2020 at 3:09 PM
Unions say it's unsafe for teachers and students to head back to the classroom.
In northern Wisconsin, Potawatomi farm addresses health risks and food shortages among...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 2:07 PM
The 3-year-old farm will ramp up this year with more produce and grass-fed meat sold at three sites in Forest County, including a new grocery store.
