In 5-2 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps thousands of voters on the rolls
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The ruling means the Wisconsin Elections Commission will not force tens of thousands of people off the rolls near a major election, such as the 2022 contest for governor and U.S. Senate.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Republican lawmakers hear from public as they prepare to rewrite state budget
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM
Republican lawmakers held their first public hearing Friday on a state budget they plan to rewrite from top to bottom.
-
Three men sue Green Bay police in federal court; two say officers punched them while...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 6:02 PM
One incident happened in 2018 and two happened during arrests in January, according to three separate lawsuits claiming police brutality.
-
Former Oconto County man convicted in crash that killed Abrams teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM
Cade J. Wied was also found guilty of charges related to another passenger being seriously injured.
-
Three Necedah Residents Arrested on Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM
-
Garbage bags as PPE. Infected staff on duty. Residents found unresponsive. Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM
According to the Journal Sentinel review of hundreds of state and federal inspection reports, officials cited 133 of Wisconsin's 360 nursing homes.
-
Luxemburg-Casco's new Agriscience Center is designed to help students prepare for a rural...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM
The center expands the high school's range of agricultural education opportunities with a modern greenhouse and room for large animals.
-
In 5-2 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps thousands of voters on the rolls
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM
The ruling means the Wisconsin Elections Commission will not force tens of thousands of people off the rolls near a major election, such as the 2022 contest for governor and U.S. Senate.
-
DHS reports the highest daily case count in nearly two months as Wisconsin passes 2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 2:42 PM
The state's health department reported over 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time in nearly two months
-
Wisconsin public health officials urge continued caution as COVID-19 variants drive an...
by Bob Hague on April 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM
Wisconsin is “moving in the right direction,” with more than 3,250,000 COVID-19 vaccines having been administered — but state public health officials sounded a note of caution on Wednesday, amid an increase in cases driven by new […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.