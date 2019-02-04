In 3rd legal action, unions contend lame-duck laws taking power from governor is unconstitutional
Unions and a lawmaker are suing state officials over lame-duck laws that curbed the authority of the governor and bolstered powers of the Legislature.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- In 3rd legal action, unions contend lame-duck laws taking power from governor is unconstit...11 hours ago
- 9 Wisconsin lawmakers received more than $10,000 each in expense payments in 201813 hours ago
- Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn defends blog posts, says religious views under atta...14 hours ago
- Unions file ‘lame duck’ lawsuit16 hours ago
- Mauston Man’s Truck Towed after Fleeing from Authorities16 hours ago
- Mauston Woman Arrested for Carrying Gun While Intoxicated16 hours ago
- False Name Leads to the Arrest of 22 Year Old Mauston Man16 hours ago
- Slick roads and ice warnings for Northwoods1 day ago
- Class III Milk Price Announced at $13.961 day ago
- New Wisconsin Corn Foundation Established1 day ago
- Frozen Road Law Now in Effect Statewide1 day ago
- Marquette women remain unbeaten in Big East1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.