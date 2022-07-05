Improper use, disposal of fireworks blamed in Green Bay blazes that cause an estimated $50,000 damage to two houses
Fire at east side house, west side apartment building force a total of 14 people from their Green Bay homes
Fire causes an estimated $1 million in damages at Packer City Sales in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM
Green Bay was assisted by Ashwaubenon Public Safety and firefighters from De Pere, Howard, Lawrence, New Franken, Pulaski Tri-County and Suamico
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM
Brown County judge orders ex-prison guard accused of hate crime to stand trial in February
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM
An ex-prison guard accused of slurring a woman, throwing her into a fire and choking her, will stand trial for felony and hate crime penalties.
Evers-O-Meter: Taking a look at how governor has fared on 6 promises
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM
GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson pledge to protect emergency...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM
With abortions halted in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, women are turning to Plan B, or "morning-after pills."
5 years later: How Sand Valley golf resort in Central Wisconsin boosted a rural community
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM
After five years of expansion, Sand Valley golf resort in Rome is now boosting the economy for central Wisconsin communities and businesses
Taylor Schabusiness pleads not guilty in February killing, decapitation of Shad Thyrion...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM
Chad Thyrion of Green Bay was strangled and his body mutilated in February
In a time of inflation and uncertainty, Appleton-area Buy Nothing groups aim to save...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM
Over 3,000 people in the Appleton area are members of Buy Nothing groups, and that number is growing.
How a 1,200-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota last summer is serving as a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A 1,200-year-old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin is becoming a bridge for building better relations between tribal and state officials.
