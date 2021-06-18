Imposter scams are second-most reported type in Wisconsin. Here's how to recognize them
Imposter scams are the second-most report fraud in Wisconsin, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Miss Kenosha, Rock River Valley win preliminary awards in the second night of the Miss...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 18, 2021 at 1:27 PM
Twenty-two women are competing in the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition, which kicked off its 100th year Wednesday.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM
'Why did I fall for that?': Oconto scam victim recounts her experience as cautionary tale
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM
An analysis of fraud reports to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office found 60 incidents from 2017 to 2020 where residents sent money to imposters.
Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders unveil more than $3 billion in cuts to income,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 2:20 AM
In all, the proposal would save the typical family about $1,000, according to Republicans.
How dry is it? Rain in forecast could help lawns, crops, but 2021 has started out as one...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Days of little rain and hot temperatures has led to 2021 becoming the fourth driest start to a year in Green Bay.
Wisconsin Supreme Court says judges have no wiggle room to expunge young offenders'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 9:22 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court says even if a judge concludes probation was successfully completed, violating any part of probation puts expungement at risk.
State health officials track fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 9:21 PM
There are 35 cases of the new Delta variant of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Thursday.
With no major opponent yet, Gov. Tony Evers is running against the Republican Legislature
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM
The Democratic governor said he would focus on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as he asks voters for a second term.
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson resigns following cancer diagnosis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM
Chancellor Dwight Watson will end his term June 30, two years after he was appointed.
