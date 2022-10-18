IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PENDING BOARD OF REVIEW IN THE CITY OF MAUSTON
By now, virtually every property owner in the City of Mauston is aware of their new assessment following the full city-wide revaluation. Two weeks ago we held the Open Book session which allowed property owners to discuss their property assessment with the Assessor. On Wednesday October 26th at 5:00pm the City of Mauston will hold their Board of Review. This is where a property owner can formally petition for an adjustment in a quasi-judicial setting. Here are a couple of very important things to note regarding the Board of Review:
1) Except in extremely unusual circumstances (such as a documented medical emergency)–a property owner wishing to challenge their assessment at the Board of Review must file paperwork with the City of Mauston at least 48 hours in advance (meaning before 5:00pm on Monday October 24th). Please don’t just show up without filing paperwork presuming you can challenge.
2) State law requires the members of the Board of Review to presume the Assessor’s numbers are accurate, unless the challenger provides ample evidence to refute it. The burden of proof is on the challenger–so come prepared!
3) As a quasi-judicial process, anyone providing testimony must be sworn in (including the Assessor).
4) The percentage change in your assessment does not equate the that same percentage change in your property tax bill–it depends on how your change compares to the average change (~45%). The revaluation recalibrates each property owner’s share of the levy compared to other property owners.
5) Because how much a city, school district, county or technical college can levy is strictly limited by the State of Wisconsin, higher assessments DO NOT create extra revenue. Increased assessment result in decreased mil rates.
Bottom line–please plan ahead if you wish to formally challenge your assessment!
Source: WRJC.com
