‘I’m out of gas’ – Ron Kind announces he won’t run for reelection

Congressman Ron Kind will not seek reelection. The La Crosse Democrat making the announcement Tuesday in front of his childhood elementary school. “The truth is I’ve run out of gas. At the end of this term it’ll be 26 years of running back and forth to Washington D.C., of traveling around in my humble opinion […]

Source: WRN.com







