'I'm not waiting for that to happen': Wisconsin governor says he doesn't believe Trump can calm nation
Gov. Tony Evers said he was stunned by president’s push to crack down on protesters and didn’t think Donald Trump was capable of calming the nation.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay farmers market opens with coronavirus guidelines
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 3:41 AM
Green Bay's Wednesday farmers market began on June 3, 2020, with fewer vendors and more social distancing and masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Monona police draw guns, handcuff black man in his new home after neighbor calls 911
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 1:39 AM
The 23-year-old man has filed a formal complaint against the department.
-
Wisconsin Republicans wary, Democrats alarmed at Trump's suggestion of using military to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 1:03 AM
Amid the upheaval over George Floyd's death, Democrats in Congress are rejecting the idea raised by President Donald Trump of using the military to respond to unrest.
-
'I'm not waiting for that to happen': Wisconsin governor says he doesn't believe Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 12:50 AM
Gov. Tony Evers said he was stunned by president's push to crack down on protesters and didn't think Donald Trump was capable of calming the nation.
-
Peter Platten, who helped steer Packers, dead at 80
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM
Platten was lead director when the Green Bay Packers hired Mark Murphy as president and CEO.
-
Legal fight over next round of redistricting begins in Wisconsin before a single map is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 11:10 PM
The legal fight over the next round of redistricting in Wisconsin kicked off Wednesday, a year before lawmakers begin drawing election maps.
-
Facing coronavirus losses, UW System wants special legislative session for line of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 11:04 PM
UW President Ray Cross is asking lawmakers to meet quickly to make the changes.
-
What we know about extended curfews in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 10:33 PM
All the curfews start at 9 p.m. Monday but some details differ.
-
Country USA, Rock USA music festivals in Oshkosh canceled due to coronavirus
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 3, 2020 at 10:31 PM
The County USA and Rock USA music festivals have been canceled for this summer, organizers announced Wednesday.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.