'I'm going to jail for the rest of my life': What Kyle Rittenhouse told the friend who supplied rifle used in the Kenosha protest shooting

A new video of a detective questioning Dominick Black, who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle, provides more details about the Kenosha protest shootings.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment