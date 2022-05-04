'I'm frankly amazed': Another judge orders Republicans to prevent destruction of records in Gableman election review
A second judge ordered Wisconsin Republicans to prevent the destruction of public records as they review the 2020 election at taxpayer expense.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Evers leads Dem governors coalition demanding action on Women’s Health Protection Act
by Bob Hague on May 4, 2022 at 8:51 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is leading a coalition of Democratic governors demanding action to protect abortion rights. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion signals a willingness by the court’s conservative majority to overturn Roe […]
-
Attorney general candidate Eric Toney criticizes Josh Kaul for pledging not to enforce...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2022 at 8:03 PM
Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, said Attorney General Josh Kaul should not "pick and choose" to enforce the laws he agrees with.
-
Nathaniel Hackett, former Packers offensive coordinator, has sold his Ledgeview house for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM
Nathaniel Hackett left the Green Bay Packers to be head coach of the Denver Broncos.
-
-
'A huge milestone': Door County Candle Co. raises over half a million dollars for relief...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM
The money goes to Razom for Ukraine's Emergency Response Fund, a fund that provides emergency medical supplies to Ukrainians.
-
Starkie Swenson timeline: Major events in the case of the Neenah man missing for 38 years
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM
The Swenson case drew a lot of public attention in 1983 — and in the years since. Here's a timeline of major points in the case.
-
What is No Mow May? Here's how we can help bees and other pollinators help us
by Wochit on May 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM
The No Mow May movement helps bees and other pollinators become established and increase their numbers in a critical part of their life cycle.
-
Equipment problems at a Wisconsin oil refinery were known years before 2018 massive...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM
OSHA documents obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio shed new light on what officials knew before the explosion at the Husky Energy refinery.
-
Olson, Wayne “Danny” Age 61 of New Lisbon
by WRJC News on May 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM
