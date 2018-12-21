Ilyasova has surgery on broken nose

Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a fractured nose, which he sustained during practice on Dec. 16. The surgery was performed by Dr. Sachin Pawar of the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network under the supervision of Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch. Ilyasova will remain out […]

Source: WRN.com





