Illinois Man Sentenced for Bringing Cocaine to Wisconsin to Sell It

Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Enricki Gomez, 30, Rockford, Illinois, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 21 months in federal prison for possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute. Gomez pleaded guilty to this charge on March 10, 2020.

On October 7, 2019, a confidential informant working with law enforcement officers called Gomez to buy cocaine. During the phone call, Gomez agreed to drive a half kilogram of cocaine from Rockford to the informant in Madison, Wisconsin. When Gomez arrived at the meeting location in Madison, he was arrested after a search of his car revealed 510 grams of cocaine. Only two days prior to his arrest, Gomez had supplied the informant and another individual with one kilogram of cocaine.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Conley stated that a 21-month sentence was necessary because Gomez was involved in selling a significant amount of cocaine. While noting that Gomez had a limited criminal history, Judge Conley expressed his displeasure that Gomez jumped into major drug dealing with “both feet.”

The charge against Gomez is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner handled the prosecution.

Source: WRJC.com







