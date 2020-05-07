Illinois man charged with causing overdose deaths of two central Wisconsin men
Neko Forbes, 29, of Illinois, supplied the drugs that killed a Nekoosa man on Nov. 22 and a Stevens Point man on Sept. 15, prosecutors say.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin lost out on $25M in federal funding because GOP lawmakers waited to pass...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development says lawmakers' delays cost the state millions from feds to help pay for unemployment benefits.
-
Child abuse reports down during pandemic but advocates fear 'tsunami of sorrow' once...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM
Reports of child abuse dropped about 50% after Wisconsin schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean fewer kids are at risk.
-
Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2020 at 7:19 PM
The Juneau County Health Department is urging anyone who has symptoms (even mild) to consider testing. Visit the link for symptoms https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices pledged not to write new law. Could they do that in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM
Law experts differ on whether siding with a Republican lawsuit to halt Gov. Tony Evers' coronavirus orders would amount to rewriting state law.
-
Vos calls for regional response to COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Wisconsin needs a non-partisan approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He also said Wisconsin needs to look at a regional approach to reopening. “Let’s start to turn the dial, as opposed to […]
-
Pecatonica superintendent enters race for state schools superintendent
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Voters will pick the state's next schools superintendent in April 2021. Incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor isn't running for reelection.
-
State investigates 31 facilities in Brown County as COVID-19 cases exceed 1,700, with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM
An 86-year-old man from the Pulaski area was added to the county's death toll.
-
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource will provide a fire weather awareness...
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2020 at 6:17 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource will provide a fire weather awareness briefing for the upcoming weekend and an overview of the resources across the state that are available to respond to a wildfire. We will also provide tips to help […]
-
4K Registration in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2020 at 6:15 PM
Registration for incoming 4K students is now open! The School District of Mauston offers families three program options at West Side and 1 option at Lyndon Station for students entering 4 Year Old Kindergarten. Students need to turn 4 by September […]
