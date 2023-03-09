Illinois man charged in Wisconsin woman's death 23 years ago

Police say DNA and genetic testing have led to the arrest of an Illinois man in the 23-year-old strangling death of a woman in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Racine, Wisconsin, say 66-year-old Lucas Alonso of Zion, Illinois, was detained in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







