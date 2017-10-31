Illinois man charged in mother's murder after body parts found in Lincoln Park lagoon

A man who reported his 76-year-old mother missing Friday from northwest suburban Elgin was charged Tuesday in her murder, dismemberment and the concealment of her body, after her remains were found in duffel bags in a lagoon on Chicago’s North Side.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.