Illegal dumping plagues senior center scrap metal drive

Chippewa Falls police are asking for an end to illegal dumping at the city’s senior center. In a Facebook post, the police department implores people to stop illegal dumping during the annual Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center scrap metal drive. The event raises between $7,000 and $9,000, but part of the funds will be used […] Source: WRN.com







