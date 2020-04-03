iLEAD Governance Council Agenda
Date: April 6, 2020 Time: 5:30 PM Place: Virtual
PUBLIC NOTICE: The health of District employees, the Governance Council, and the community is our number one priority. Therefore, the District will be taking precautionary measures consistent with CDC recommendations and the Governors orders. Please consider joining the meeting remotely through the video conference*. *Google Meet: meet.google.com/ssa-savy-sof or join by phone: 1-570-634-5999 (PIN – 631418479#)
I. Call to Order – President Terry Whipple
II. Roll Call of Members
III. Approval of Minutes
a. February 3, 2020
IV. Reports
a. Finance Report
b. DPI Reports
i. New Deadlines
V. New Business
a. Grant Budget Approval
b. Casino Night Reschedule
c. Open House Options
VI. Old Business
VII. Adjourn
Source: WRJC.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Friday COVID 19 Updates59 mins ago
- Police logs: Caller reports stolen snowblower1 hour ago
- Gas is below $1 per gallon in some Wisconsin communities. Will others see similar prices? ...1 hour ago
- As other states look on, Wisconsin plows ahead with troubled election2 hours ago
- Griffin, Bary Eugene age 70 of Tomah2 hours ago
- iLEAD Governance Council Agenda3 hours ago
- U.S. District Judge extends absentee voting by 6 days6 hours ago
- Milwaukee museum announces Dr. Fauchi bobblehead6 hours ago
- State Ag Groups Urging USDA to Buy Surplus Dairy Products9 hours ago
- March Class III Milk Price Announced at $16.259 hours ago
- Senate Democratic Leader Shilling Not Running for Re-Election9 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 2, 202023 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.