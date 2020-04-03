iLEAD Governance Council Agenda

Date: April 6, 2020 Time: 5:30 PM Place: Virtual

PUBLIC NOTICE: The health of District employees, the Governance Council, and the community is our number one priority. Therefore, the District will be taking precautionary measures consistent with CDC recommendations and the Governors orders. Please consider joining the meeting remotely through the video conference*. *Google Meet: meet.google.com/ssa-savy-sof or join by phone: 1-570-634-5999 (PIN – 631418479#)

I. Call to Order – President Terry Whipple

II. Roll Call of Members

III. Approval of Minutes

a. February 3, 2020

IV. Reports

a. Finance Report

b. DPI Reports

i. New Deadlines

V. New Business

a. Grant Budget Approval

b. Casino Night Reschedule

c. Open House Options

VI. Old Business

VII. Adjourn

