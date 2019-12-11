If you harass a ref, you could get hit with jail time or up to $10,000 in fines under this proposed Wisconsin bill
Legislators have drafted a bill that would increase the penalty for harassment of a spots official: up to nine months of jail time or a $10,000 fine.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
