Identities confirmed for remains of both Diemel brothers
Human remains found in northwest Missouri and western Nebraska have been positively identified as two missing Shawano County brothers. (Alisa Nelson A press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department says dental records confirm Nicholas Diemel’s remains were found on a farm in northwest Missouri. Justin Diemel’s remains were discovered in a livestock trailer recently […]
Source: WRN.com
