Icy conditions, pileup lead to closure of Interstate 94 W near Tomah, Warrens in western Wisconsin
Images taken from traffic cameras reveal at least one of those crashes is a pileup of several semi trucks.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/10
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM
Mauston Girls Fall to Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM
Mauston Soars by Tomah in Boys Basketball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM
Loader Falls on Rural Cashton Man
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM
Rollover in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM
Wisconsin Republicans set to introduce a flat tax for residents, eliminate equipment tax...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu favors a plan that would moves income taxes to the state's current bottom rate of 3.54%.
She was elated when her friend was crowned Miss America. Then she realized that made her...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on January 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM
After her friend Grace Stanke won Miss America, Kylene Spanbauer, newly crowned Miss Wisconsin, hopes to focus on education about sexual assault prevention.
Former CEO of shuttered Milwaukee abortion clinic opens new site in Rockford
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM
The Rockford Family Planning Center offers only medication abortions. A second clinic offering abortion procedures is scheduled to open in spring.
