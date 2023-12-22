Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US a day after Christmas
A winter storm is pummeling much of the central United States a day after Christmas. An ice storm in North Dakota is sealing windows shut, while blizzard conditions in Denver have led to over 500 delays and 23 cancellations on…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Kozlowski, Beverly Jean Age 90 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM
Full Game: Nekoosa at Mauston (Massey Scoring Record Game)
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM
Massey Becomes All-Time Mauston Basketball Scoring Leader in Victory Over Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM
BREAKING: State Supreme Court overturns Wisconsin’s legislative maps, orders new...
by Raymond Neupert on December 22, 2023 at 11:30 PM
The State Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin’s legislative maps. In a ruling released on Friday, the 4 to 3 liberal majority court ruled that Wisconsin’s current legislative maps were unconstitutional because districts were not […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/21
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM
Royall Boys Basketball Buries La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM
Adopt, don’t shop, for pets this holiday season
by Raymond Neupert on December 22, 2023 at 12:40 AM
If you’re thinking about gifting a pet for this holiday season, be sure to adopt, rather than buy a pet. Lisa Bernard with the Dane County Humane Society says shelters across Wisconsin are full of pets who want to have a home for the holidays […]
Miller, Howard D. Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM
