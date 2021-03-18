Ice shoves form along shoreline near Brussels
High winds and warmer temperatures are causing ice shoves along the bay near Brussels, Wis.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin residents will soon be required to dial the area code in order to make local...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 11:39 PM
Ten-digit dialing will be a requirement in Wisconsin on Oct. 24 as 988 is set up as a nationwide suicide-helpline. number.
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme arrested, faces charges of possession of child...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 11:30 PM
Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Blomme on Wednesday. He was arrested in Dane County.
Aurora BayCare explains why 191 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were tossed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM
Those doses were wasted after vaccinators couldn't get a sixth dose out of Pfizer-BioNTech vials, according to a spokesperson.
Green Bay to get $25 million of COVID-19 relief money; city official says there's no...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 10:53 PM
The money will likely go toward aid for local small businesses, development projects and infrastructure, one department leader says.
70% of Wisconsin residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Wisconsin residents 65 and older with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has climbed over 70 percent of that population.
Wisconsin reclassifies 1,000 past COVID-19 deaths; now reports 45% of all deaths were in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 10:17 PM
Hundreds of Wisconsin long-term care residents had previously been marked as having an "unknown" housing type.
Public Service Commission votes to end moratorium on utility shutoffs. Help may be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 10:07 PM
More than 121,000 residential customers in Wisconsin are behind on their utility bills, but many of them may be eligible for assistance.
Green Bay Packers select Brown County residents in annual drawing for 2021 games
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 9:57 PM
Selected Brown County residents will find out later which games they get.
