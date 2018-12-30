Ice rescue: Brown County deputies save Illinois fishermen from bay of Green Bay
The men were more than a mile off Volk's Landing in town of Scott when rescuers arrived in an air boat. No injuries were reported.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
