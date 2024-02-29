Ice is off Madison area lakes

A short season for ice cover on Madison’s lakes. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has declared lakes Mendota and Monona open, as of Wednesday this week. Lake Mendota froze over on January 15th, meaning it was only frozen over for 44 days, which is the second shortest on record. Typically, Lake Mendota is covered […] Source: WRN.com







